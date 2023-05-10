The daughter of an African American and American Indian mother and European American father, Greensboro native Giddens explores issues of race in her work, focusing on neglected pieces of American and African American history.

“Omar” is based on the 1831 autobiography of Omar Ibn Said, a West African Muslim scholar who was captured and sold into slavery in South Carolina. “Omar” premiered at the Spoleto Festival USA in 2020 in Charleston.

Giddens graduated in 2000 from Ohio’s Oberlin Conservatory, where she studied opera. She returned to her hometown and completed graduate-level studies in vocal performance at UNCG.

In 2022, she starred in the Greensboro Opera’s production of “Porgy and Bess” at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

At UNCG, she performed as part of Mark Adamo’s opera “Little Women” in fall 2003 and “Susannah” in spring 2004.

The latter two won first place for the UNCG Opera Theatre in the National Opera Association’s Opera Production Competition.

She and Francesco Turrisi, her partner in music and life, were nominated in 2021 for two Grammy Awards for their album, “They’re Calling Me Home.”

Tickets are available online at carolinatheatre.com or through the theatre box office at 336-333-2605. Prices vary depending on location; A "Pre-Show Experience" package is also available for purchase.