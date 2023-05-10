GREENSBORO — Tickets to see Rhiannon Giddens in concert Sept. 28 at the Carolina Theatre will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. May 19.
Giddens’ "You’re the One" album will be released Aug. 18 on Nonesuch Records and is her third solo studio album and her first of all original songs, according to this week's announcement from Carolina Theatre.
"I hope that people just hear American music," Giddens said in the announcement. "Blues, jazz, Cajun, country, gospel, and rock—it's all there. I like to be where it meets organically. They're fun songs, and I wanted them to have as much of a chance as they could to reach people who might dig them but don't know anything about what I do.”
This collection of 12 songs written over the course of Giddens’ career "bursts with life-affirming energy, drawing from the folk music that she knows so deeply, as well as its pop descendants," the announcement stated.
People are also reading…
The album was produced by Jack Splash and recorded at Criteria Recording Studios in Miami. The first single from the album – its title track – is now available. “You’re the One” was inspired by a moment Giddens had with her son not long after he was born (he's now 10 years old, and she has a 14-year-old daughter as well).
"Your life has changed forever, and you don't know it until you're in the middle of it and it hits you," Giddens said in the announcement about her new album. "I held his little cheek up to my face, and was just reminded, 'Oh my God, my children—they have every bit of my heart.'"
Giddens was the co-founder of the old-time, Grammy Award-winning African American string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, in which she sang and played fiddle and banjo. In addition to being awarded a 2017 MacArthur Foundation “genius grant,” she just won the 2023 Pulitzer in Music for “Omar,” her opera about a Black Muslim scholar. The award was given to Giddens along with Michael Abels, who collaborated with her on the work.
The daughter of an African American and American Indian mother and European American father, Greensboro native Giddens explores issues of race in her work, focusing on neglected pieces of American and African American history.
“Omar” is based on the 1831 autobiography of Omar Ibn Said, a West African Muslim scholar who was captured and sold into slavery in South Carolina. “Omar” premiered at the Spoleto Festival USA in 2020 in Charleston.
Giddens graduated in 2000 from Ohio’s Oberlin Conservatory, where she studied opera. She returned to her hometown and completed graduate-level studies in vocal performance at UNCG.
In 2022, she starred in the Greensboro Opera’s production of “Porgy and Bess” at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
At UNCG, she performed as part of Mark Adamo’s opera “Little Women” in fall 2003 and “Susannah” in spring 2004.
The latter two won first place for the UNCG Opera Theatre in the National Opera Association’s Opera Production Competition.
She and Francesco Turrisi, her partner in music and life, were nominated in 2021 for two Grammy Awards for their album, “They’re Calling Me Home.”
Tickets are available online at carolinatheatre.com or through the theatre box office at 336-333-2605. Prices vary depending on location; A "Pre-Show Experience" package is also available for purchase.