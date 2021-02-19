 Skip to main content
Ribbon-cutting to open new Little Free Library in Greensboro
Ribbon-cutting to open new Little Free Library in Greensboro

Little Free Library

A new Little Free Library will open Saturday at the New Africa Business and Cultural Center in Greensboro. 

 DONNA LYNEM, PROIDED

GREENSBORO — Little Free Libraries appear around the Piedmont Triad. Now a new one will open Saturday at the New Africa Business and Cultural Center.

The ribbon-cutting celebration will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3015 E. Bessemer Ave., the W. D. Mohammed Islamic Center.

It will celebrate the opening of the free book exchange donated to the center. Children's book donations are welcome.

Goldie Wells, the Greensboro City Council District 2 representative, will speak.

It will be followed from noon to 2 p.m. by a Halimah's Food Pantry giveaway.

RSVP to dlynem@yahoo.com or by calling 916-627-8650 or 336-285-5992.

All participants and guests should wear a mask.

