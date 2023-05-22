GREENSBORO — Many people knew Richard Bowling’s passion for developing the eastern part of the city, but some might not know how he brought disco here.

“Saturday Night Fever” had yet to hit theaters at the time. Bowling, an engineer at Western Electric in 1970, had witnessed disco’s lighted shows while he was in New York and Europe where people grooved under colored flashing lights — something he hadn’t seen anywhere else.

The next year, the Dudley High and N.C. State graduate opened the Cosmos nightclub on East Market Street, which became part of Greensboro lore as a hot spot for music and gatherings. With those engineering skills, he designed lighting that flashed in time with the music.

“At that time, they didn’t have lights — there was just sound,” Bowling told the News & Record in 1990. “I picked up on that and brought it back to North Carolina.”

When the club opened, he remembers a lone woman who peered through the front door. She seemed amazed at all the lights and then left. At first he thought he had lost a customer, but the woman returned later with a crowd.

And so began Greensboro’s introduction to the disco era.

But Bowling — who died on May 8 at age 84 — did more than disco. He developed and managed one of the few Black-owned shopping centers in the United States during the 1970s and was later honored by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce for his efforts. It was Bowling’s vision that became the chamber’s award-winning Other Voices program, aimed at understanding and overcoming prejudice in the community and workplace.

Bowling also started SEEDS, a project focused on economic development in southeast Greensboro.

“They called me an angry Black man,” Bowling once said of people who misunderstood his work to improve opportunities. “I’m not angry. But I can see what’s going on, and it’s a very unfair process.

“I’m looking at being Black, being in a predominantly Black community. You know the age-old problem. To get a major store to come into the Black community is almost impossible. The city is just growing the other way.”

Bowling had learned the power of hard work as a boy. His father taught electrical engineering for decades at N.C. A&T but had a farm as a side venture. His mother was a teacher in Greensboro for 30 years.

“I got up at 3:30 every morning to milk 100 head of cows,” Bowling once said. “Then I drove the school bus to Dudley.”

After graduating from Dudley in 1957, he was one of seven Black students out of 8,000 at N.C. State. There, he became a champion table tennis player and, after being drafted into the U.S. Army and serving in Europe, he returned to N.C. State and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering in 1964.

After 10 years at Western Electric, Bowling went to work with his father in a company that specialized in setting up elaborate sound and lighting systems for arenas and events. He had opened Cosmos in 1971, while still at Western Electric.

To open Cosmos II in 1974, Bowling had to purchase the entire Florida Street Shopping Center, which he turned into the successful Freeman Mill Square, a home for numerous minority-owned businesses.

When the club closed in the 1980s, he focused on the shopping center, which consisted of 17 stores at the corner of West Florida Street and Freeman Mill Road, including the MTA Vocational School, Champion Television and Appliance Rentals, D.J.’s Beauty Salon and Florida Street Coin Laundry.

But he was forever connected to disco.

“People still come up to me and say they used to go to Cosmos,” Bowling said in 2003. “I had someone come up to me in the Virgin Islands and say they went to the club.”