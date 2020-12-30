Richard Cox left legacy of music in the Triad and beyond

GREENSBORO — Described as a man of few words, Richard Cox used music to leave a lasting legacy in the Triad.
The longtime UNCG music professor and choral conductor died on Christmas Day, surrounded by his family and by the sounds of his favorite music, according to his obituary notice.
His passion for music and teaching helped thousands of students before he retired in 2002 after his 42-year career at the university.
David Holley, UNCG director of opera, once described Cox as the most humble, self-effacing musician he's ever met.
"Conductors are usually so full of themselves and put on a facade," Holley told the News & Record in 2001. "He's just not that way. He's a real person."
Born in Rocky Mount on Dec. 12, 1928, Cox grew up in Richmond, Va., and Raleigh.
Before he came to UNCG, his path was directed by a love for music. It wasn't until he got to college at UNC-Chapel Hill that he began to study voice.
After college, he pursued graduate studies at the Paris Conservatory from 1951-52.
Then, in 1960, he heard about a job at UNCG. He applied and was hired, coming to what then was a woman's college with a small but good music program.
The music school was small enough back then that everybody — 100 students, 20 faculty — fit into the Brown Building, the old school of music. Cox fit right in, too.
Cox described his voice as "all right," but he sang in operas at UNCG over the years.
There weren't many voice classes in the music program, so Cox created them. He designed courses in vocal and choral literature, singer's diction, song repertory, as well as undergraduate and graduate classes in choral conducting.
"In choral rehearsals, he gave you everything, and he expected to get everything from you," Wilson Jeffreys, class of 1978, told the News & Record before Cox's retirement. "He expected his singers to be as prepared as he was."
On the road with one of the university choruses, Cox told jokes and made his young proteges feel comfortable. They talked to him about music and about life, and he listened, Jeffreys said.
His influence spread beyond UNCG and included a role as choirmaster at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (1963-2013).
After conducting the chorus of the Greensboro Opera one year, the singers so enjoyed their performance that they wanted to keep singing together. The chorus they formed became the Bel Canto Company, which he directed between 1982 and 1987.
He guided choral preparation for the Greensboro Opera many years. His obituary notice includes, among his many recognitions, that he won the ArtsGreensboro O. Henry Award in 2014 and was inducted into the North Carolina Music Educators Association Hall of Fame the next year.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Alicia Cox, and his children: Anna Cox Trude of Atlanta, David Cox of Minneapolis, and John Cox of Charlotte. He is also survived by his son-in-law Vic Trude and daughters-in-law Monica Listokin and Louise Clark as well as by grandchildren Kira and Laurel Cox and Morrighan, Braeden, and Owen Gammons. He was predeceased by his parents Richard B. and Grace Willye Cox.
"Finally, don't grieve for me! I've had a really wonderful life. I've been blessed with an incredibly wonderful wife, who, in addition to taking care of me, has filled our home with beautiful and charming things, including herself. I've had intelligent, productive, and loving children who further blessed me with terrific spouses and delightful grandchildren. I've spent my life among many of the world's greatest composers, and I've had gifted and responsive students, many of whom went on to distinguished careers. What a life!"
Gifts in his honor can be made to the Richard Cox Vocal Arts Scholarship Fund at UNCG (drhuskin@uncg.edu) or the Emergency Assistance Fund at Holy Trinity (sarah@holy-trinity.com).
The family will hold a private service at Green Hill Cemetery in Greensboro. An event to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.