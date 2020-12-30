Richard Cox left legacy of music in the Triad and beyond

"Conductors are usually so full of themselves and put on a facade," Holley told the News & Record in 2001. "He's just not that way. He's a real person."

Born in Rocky Mount on Dec. 12, 1928, Cox grew up in Richmond, Va., and Raleigh.

Before he came to UNCG, his path was directed by a love for music. It wasn't until he got to college at UNC-Chapel Hill that he began to study voice.