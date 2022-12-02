 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Road closings announced for holiday events in Greensboro this weekend

  • 0
Greensboro Holiday Parade (copy) (copy)

The Southwest Guilford High School band marches down North Greene Street during the 2021 Holiday Parade in downtown Greensboro.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — While holiday revelers spread their cheer through downtown tonight and Saturday, drivers will have to find another route.

Here's a look at what city streets will be closed for Friday's Festival of Lights and Saturday's Greensboro Holiday Parade. Some of the closings start soon.

Festival of Lights today

• Davie Street between Friendly Avenue and Abe Brenner Place: 12:30-9:30 p.m.

• Elm Street between Friendly Avenue and Lewis Street: 2:30-9:30 p.m.

• Market Street eastbound lanes at Greene Street: 6-9:30 p.m.

• Friendly Avenue westbound lanes at Church Street: 6-9:30 p.m.

Parade lineup Saturday

These streets will be closed for the holiday parade lineup from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

People are also reading…

• Greene Street from Lindsay Street to Fisher Avenue.

• Fisher Avenue from Greene Street to Murrow Boulevard/Lindsay Street.

• Smith Street from Eugene Street to Murrow Boulevard.

• Murrow Boulevard from Lindsay Street to Fisher Avenue/Elm Street.

• Elm Street from North Park Drive to Lindsay Street.

Holiday parade Saturday

These streets will be closed for the holiday parade from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday:

• Greene Street from Lindsay Street to Washington Street.

• Market Street from Eugene Street to Church Street.

• Church Street from Sycamore Street to Lindsay Street.

• Friendly Avenue from Murrow Boulevard to Eugene Street.

Looking for a place to park for the parade? The city recommends the free parking at the Eugene Street Parking Deck, 215 N. Eugene St.

See Santa. Sip cocoa. Catch some holiday tunes. 5 fun things to do this weekend.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Take Back Our Schools-GCS disbands as leaders move on

Take Back Our Schools-GCS disbands as leaders move on

A conservative-leaning group that fought Guilford County Schools district leaders over mask mandates, discipline policies and a host of other issues, and backed candidates in recent school board elections announced on Monday it will disband. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Amid simmering tensions, Biden welcomes France’s Macron in lavish state dinner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert