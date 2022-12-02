Road closings announced for holiday events in Greensboro this weekend

GREENSBORO — While holiday revelers spread their cheer through downtown tonight and Saturday, drivers will have to find another route.

Here's a look at what city streets will be closed for Friday's Festival of Lights and Saturday's Greensboro Holiday Parade. Some of the closings start soon.

Festival of Lights today

• Davie Street between Friendly Avenue and Abe Brenner Place: 12:30-9:30 p.m.

• Elm Street between Friendly Avenue and Lewis Street: 2:30-9:30 p.m.

• Market Street eastbound lanes at Greene Street: 6-9:30 p.m.

• Friendly Avenue westbound lanes at Church Street: 6-9:30 p.m.

Parade lineup Saturday

These streets will be closed for the holiday parade lineup from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

• Greene Street from Lindsay Street to Fisher Avenue.

• Fisher Avenue from Greene Street to Murrow Boulevard/Lindsay Street.

• Smith Street from Eugene Street to Murrow Boulevard.

• Murrow Boulevard from Lindsay Street to Fisher Avenue/Elm Street.

• Elm Street from North Park Drive to Lindsay Street.

Holiday parade Saturday

These streets will be closed for the holiday parade from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday:

• Greene Street from Lindsay Street to Washington Street.

• Market Street from Eugene Street to Church Street.

• Church Street from Sycamore Street to Lindsay Street.

• Friendly Avenue from Murrow Boulevard to Eugene Street.

Looking for a place to park for the parade? The city recommends the free parking at the Eugene Street Parking Deck, 215 N. Eugene St.