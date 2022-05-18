Road resurfacing work will affect traffic this week in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Paving work will affect travel on seven city streets starting Thursday.

Sections of the streets are being worked on as part of Greensboro's resurfacing project for 2022, the city said in a news release.

Work schedules for each job may change based on weather and other conditions. Find out more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects.

Here's where work is scheduled:

Thursday

• McConnell Center Drive between McConnell Road and end of cul-de-sac — milling (the process of grinding up the asphalt to prepare for paving) and paving. Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday

• Stanley Road between Eagle and Hilltop roads — milling. Alternate lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Washington Street between Eugene and Spring Garden streets — paving. Alternate lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday

• Stanley Road between Eagle and Hilltop roads — paving. Alternate lanes will be closed throughout the day.

Monday

• Holden Road between Market and Patterson streets — milling. Alternate lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for several days.

Monday-Wednesday

• McCormick Street between Haywood and W. Florida streets — paving. Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Oak Street between S. Josephine Boyd Street and Silver Avenue — paving. Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.