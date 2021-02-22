Roads in West Market Street area to periodically close for sewer evaluations this week, city says

GREENSBORO — Roads in the West Market Street area will periodically close for sewer evaluations over the next several days, the city said in a news release.

Beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday, the city will perform sewer main evaluations near Dolley Madison and College roads. One lane will close each day sometime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., the city said.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible or expect delays while traveling through the work zone. The work is subject to weather-related delays, according to the city.

The job is part of the city's going Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates.