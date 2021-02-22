 Skip to main content
Roads in West Market Street area to periodically close for sewer evaluations this week, city says
Roads in West Market Street area to periodically close for sewer evaluations this week, city says

Water main evaluation map W. Market Street
Courtesy of the City of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Roads in the West Market Street area will periodically close for sewer evaluations over the next several days, the city said in a news release. 

Beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday, the city will perform sewer main evaluations near Dolley Madison and College roads. One lane will close each day sometime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., the city said. 

Drivers should avoid the area if possible or expect delays while traveling through the work zone. The work is subject to weather-related delays, according to the city. 

The job is part of the city's going Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

