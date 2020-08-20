GREENSBORO — Starting tonight, northbound Interstate 73 is set to close overnight several times in southwest Greensboro through early next week, state transportation officials said.
Contract crews plan to close I-73 North at the exit for Groometown Road and Grandover Parkway (Exit 122A) starting at 11 on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights, N.C. Department of Transportation said today. The road will reopen by 6 the next morning after each closing.
During the closures, traffic will be detoured to Exit 122A to Groometown Road to return to I-73 North.
The contractors are doing concrete work along nearly seven miles of I-73/U.S. 421 between Interstates 40 and 85 in Guilford County.
