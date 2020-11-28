 Skip to main content
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page tests positive for COVID-19
WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page tested positive for COVID-19 but is doing well and expected to return to work on Monday, a sheriff's office spokesman said Saturday.

Sgt. Kevin Suthard said in an email the sheriff has been quarantining while he works from home since last week. 

Summerfield Mayor BJ Barnes, former sheriff for Guilford County, said on Facebook Saturday he spoke with Page who said he had symptoms for several days "and it was gone." Barnes said Page and his wife are both fine.

It was not clear if there are any more cases at the sheriff's office or if anyone else was in quarantine. Suthard said he was not able to comment on any other personnel when asked about whether there were any other cases.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page

Page
