Rogers, former longtime Guilford County employee will face off for sheriff

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers survived a primary challenge from two other Democrats on Tuesday night. Now, he will compete against a former top administrator at the sheriff's office for a second term in office.

The results from Tuesday — according to complete and unofficial returns — were a huge win for Rogers, whose performance as sheriff has been under scrutiny.

Rogers, a first-term incumbent, was one of nine candidates — the largest group of challengers in recent memory. The former sheriff's deputy who owns a janitorial/landscaping company and a restaurant/food truck business, upset longtime Sheriff BJ Barnes's bid for a seventh term in 2018.

"I still need the numbers to continue to do what they're doing but I give God the glory and I'm very grateful to the men and women of the Guilford County Sheriff's Office for the great job they have done," said a cautiously optimistic Rogers, as the numbers showed him far ahead of the next closest Democratic contender with 135 of 165 precincts reporting.

"I thank the voters and the citizens of Guilford County who know that we will continue to ask and lean on them for their direction at time, their support all the time, and their ideas," Rogers said of the votes he's received.

Phil Byrd, who has previously supervised a bevy of departments under previous sheriffs, was leading the six Republican candidates all night.

He, too, was cautiously optimistic.

"I’m hoping that it doesn’t change a whole lot," said Byrd while waiting for the last 30 precincts with Republican votes to come in. "I worked hard all over the county. When you’ve got six folks in the race, you’ve got a lot of areas where you are going to split votes. When you’ve got six, you’ve really got to work it from Gibsonville to High Point."

Rogers led Therron J. "TJ" Phipps, a former Greensboro police captain, with 57.9% to 29.9% of the vote, according to the State Board of Elections.

The other Democrat in the race was Juan Monjaras, who spent nearly a decade as a Guilford County deputy.

For Republicans, Byrd and William “Billy” Queen, who retired from the ATF in 2017 as the special agent in charge of the Los Angeles Field Division, were the highest vote getters at numbers one and two starting with early voting.

Byrd led Queen with 40.4% of the vote to 32.6%.

The other Republicans candidates included: Adam Moore, a former Guilford County detention officer and Haw River patrol officer, Randy Powers, the former chief deputy for BJ Barnes, E.L. Melvin, a former Guilford County chief deputy for Rogers, and William White, who as a Greensboro Police patrol officer worked in every district.

