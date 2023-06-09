GREENSBORO — Ron DeSantis never mentioned his chief rival in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination during his opening-night address Friday at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention, but Donald Trump’s legal challenges were an unmistakable prop in the Florida governor’s address to a packed Koury Convention Center ballroom.

DeSantis, the early frontrunner among nine challengers — so far — to the former president in the GOP primaries, delivered an unabashed broadside against a federal bureaucracy that he said functions as a “fourth branch of government.”

“When there’s no constitutional accountability, our founding fathers absolutely would have predicted the weaponization we’ve seen, particularly (the) Justice Department and FBI because without accountability, human nature is such that they will abuse their power, and that’s what’s happened.”

DeSantis, a lawyer who served as a Navy JAG officer, suggested he would have been court-martialed if he’d used a private email server for government communications like Hillary Clinton did for a time when she was secretary of state.

“There are different standards for a Democrat secretary of state versus a former Republican president,” he said, referring to Trump. “I think there needs to be one standard of justice in this country. ... A weaponization of these agencies strikes at the heart of what it means to have a free society.”

Clinton was investigated by the FBI but cleared of any legal wrongdoing.

In Trump’s case, a federal investigation resulted in more than three dozen felony charges against him this week.

The indictment, unsealed Friday, accuses Trump of improperly removing scores of boxes, some containing classified documents, from the White House and taking them to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Prosecutors say Trump refused to return the documents and in some cases showed highly sensitive materials to visitors, and asked aides and lawyers to hide them from investigators.

It’s the first time in U.S. history that a former president has faced criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw. If convicted, Trump faces the possibility of prison.

DeSantis, like some other Republicans in the race, is walking a fine line between criticizing Trump and angering the former president’s base, which still represents a significant chunk of the Republican electorate.

One way of doing that is shifting the focus of the former president’s legal issues on the agencies investigating and prosecuting him.

“We need to have a president that will do something about that,” an impassioned DeSantis said. “You can’t get cowed by the left (and) you can’t get cowed by the media from doing what is right. You gotta be willing to go in there on Day One and you gotta be able to spit nails and with me, you’ll have a new FBI director on Day One. We’ll clean out all those agencies on Day One.”

The governor also pointed to disappointing Republican results in the 2020 election when a significant segment of independent voters tipped from the GOP to Democrats — a trend tied largely to moderates’ dissatisfaction with Trump.

“We have a task in front of us to shake this culture of losing that has infected the Republican Party in recent years,” DeSantis insisted. “We were supposed to have a massive ‘red wave’ in November of 2022. That didn’t happen.

“We need to stop frittering away winnable elections.” ​

Trump speaks at the Greensboro convention Saturday night, just hours after his former vice president, Mike Pence, delivers his own address during a lunch event there. It’s the first time Trump, Pence and DeSantis have appeared at the same event since all three declared their candidacies.

And it likely won't be the last.

The road to the White House is a long one, and places like Greensboro are just a stop among many as GOP candidates will be criss-crossing the nation to make their case to those whose support they need.

The people.

On Friday night at the Koury, they were young but mostly old. Some Black but mostly white.

They had "DeSantis" stickers on their chests and patriotism within their hearts.

They wore blue suits and red ties —​ and allegiances on their sleeve.

“Trump outsells everyone,” Ronald Solomon of the MAGA Mall was saying as a customer lingered over a "DeSantis 2024" shirt among the many Republican wares on his exhibition table.

Trump might be the presumptive nominee for many Republicans but DeSantis, who filled the Koury Convention Center's largest ballroom, had people listening. He received more than one standing ovation as he seemed to orchestrate the ebb and flow of the packed ballroom's emotions like a conductor working through his latest performance piece.

Peary Coughenour, a Guilford County delegate, wasn’t even a Republican a few years ago. But he likes how the Florida governor maneuvered the state through the COVID-19 pandemic and has clashed with Disney over taxes.

Still, he’d prefer the 44-year-old DeSantis get more experience — as a vice president.

“There’s a lot more to running a country than a state,” Coughenour said. “Maybe he runs in four years.”

So Coughenour is supporting Trump. For now.

“But I haven’t heard Pence,” he said.​

