S. Elm-Eugene Street lanes closed after water main breaks; area businesses affected, Greensboro officials say
breaking top story

S. Elm-Eugene Street lanes closed after water main breaks; area businesses affected, Greensboro officials say

GREENSBORO — A 12-inch water main broke Monday on South Elm-Eugene Street, near the South Elm Plaza, and it's forced lane closures and is affecting businesses, the city of Greensboro said in a news release.

City crews have identified 10 businesses, including a nearby Food Lion, that do not have water service because of the break, officials said. City workers are evaluating the break and expect to remain there until midnight while replacing the water line's broken section.

Two southbound lanes on South Elm Eugene, between Robbins Street and West Meadowview Road, will remain closed until the work is complete, according to the release.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zone.

