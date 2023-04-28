State transportation crews are scheduled to make a traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 61 and High Rock Road in McLeansville to improve safety at the intersection.

An "all-way stop" will be installed as part of the ongoing Spot Safety Program.

Currently, drivers only on High Rock Road must stop at this junction.

The work will start at approximately 8 a.m. and is scheduled to be completed by early that afternoon, weather permitting.

The Spot Safety Program develops smaller improvement projects to address safety and operational issues.

Transportation officials encourage drivers to slow down and use caution in this intersection while the safety improvement is being made.