GREENSBORO — Saliba Isa Hanhan brought sustenance to the Triad by opening one of the first ethnic markets in Greensboro. But there was more to his sandwiches than the homemade bread.

Even as others opened similar businesses locally, he endeared himself to his customers at Jerusalem Market by calling them by name and remembering details of their lives, such as where they grew up, their children, and what kind of cheese or pita bread they liked. And by modeling good community, say those who got to know him.

Hanhan died Aug. 2 at the age of 83. His funeral was Thursday.

"What is his legacy?" said Max Carter, who bonded with Hanhan over a shared connection to the Ramallah Friends School in Hanhan's native Palestine. "Well, I stood in line last evening for his viewing, and in the crowded room were Jewish leaders in the community, Muslims, a variety of Christian groups represented, the mayor, a city council member, and so many others."

Hanhan grew up just outside Jerusalem and moved to Greensboro decades ago. As a Palestinian he focused on dialogue and understanding over the occupation of land that both Palestinians and Israelis claim and that has led to decades of war and tensions.

"How many of us can say that we bridge so many different communities?" Carter said. "Saliba brought them all together through his deep friendships, his wonderful service, and his deep commitment — in spite of the hardship of having to leave his homeland — that nobody was his enemy by definition of their race, creed, color, or political persuasion."

A photo of Hanhan and former Beth David Synagogue Rabbi Eli Havivi hangs on the wall at Jerusalem Market on High Point Road. The two shared long conversations as Havivi shopped or grabbed a meal.

"Few people make such an impression on you," Havivi said.

A former chemist, Hanhan concocted dishes at the back of his restaurant from recipes handed down from his mother and grandmother and altered by his experiments with spices and vegetables. Sons Easa and Omar Hanhan operate the Jerusalem Market on Elm, a Middle Eastern restaurant tucked in the bottom floor of a historic building on South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro.

Customers especially came to the market for Hanhan's salads: Jerusalem potato salad made with new red potatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oils and scallions, and tabbouleh made with parsley, spearmint, tomatoes, cucumbers, spring onions, lemon juice and cracked wheat. Many said they heard about him through word of mouth and were American.

"I can go to the kitchen and just start messing around and end up making something that's pretty good," Hanhan once told the News & Record.

Those who walked through his doors have been paying tribute to Hanhan on social media since his death.

"Your dad was a bright star in so many lives and we loved him dearly," Elizabeth Lian wrote on the store's Facebook page to sons Omar and Easa. "My kids have known him all their lives and he never failed to slip some chocolate into the bag for them. Please know our prayers are with you all."

Hundreds have left comments over the various social media posts.

"Such a great loss for all," wrote Mickey Atkinson. "He was a magnanimous soul who made everyone feel welcome. From the time she was two, he treated my granddaughter Laila like a princess. He was both intelligent and wise."

Greensboro City Council member Marikay Abuzuaiter was among those paying respect at his funeral.

"He was one of those people whose work was behind the scenes but made his community better," Abuzuaiter said.