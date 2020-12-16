Salvation Army's annual holiday concert is Friday

The concert, which is virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will air at 8 p.m. on WGHP-Channel 8 and will feature local artists, including the Greensboro Symphony Wonderland Brass and Drum Ensemble.

The concert caps off a 13-hour telethon to raise money for the nonprofit whose programs help those in need in the community. Old Dominion Freight Line is matching the first $50,000 of donations for this year's Triad Holiday Concert, the Salvation Army said in a Facebook post earlier this month.