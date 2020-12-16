 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salvation Army's annual holiday concert is Friday
0 comments

Salvation Army's annual holiday concert is Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — The Salvation Army of Greensboro's annual telethon and Triad Holiday Concert are set for Friday.

The concert, which is virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will air at 8 p.m. on WGHP-Channel 8 and will feature local artists, including the Greensboro Symphony Wonderland Brass and Drum Ensemble.

The concert caps off a 13-hour telethon to raise money for the nonprofit whose programs help those in need in the community. Old Dominion Freight Line is matching the first $50,000 of donations for this year's Triad Holiday Concert, the Salvation Army said in a Facebook post earlier this month.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News