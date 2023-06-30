ASHEBORO — The North Carolina Zoo is putting the names for its new sand cat triplets up for a vote.

The two females and one male were born at the zoo on May 11.

Zookeepers have provided the following names for the public to choose from:

Females

(Top two names will be given to the female kittens)

• Cleo (Cleopatra): Queen of Egypt, Greek name meaning “glory of the father”

• Amira (“Uh-MEER-uh"): Arabic name meaning “princess”

• Cyra ("SEER-uh”): Persian name meaning “sun” or “throne”

• Safiya (“Suh-FEE-yuh): Arabic name meaning “pure” or “friend”

• Noora: (“NOO-Rah”): Arabic variation/spelling for name meaning “light” or “the divine light”

Male

• Konshu (“CON-shoe”): ancient Egyptian god of the moon

• Jabari (“Jah-BAH-ree”): Arabic for brave or fearless

• Horus (“HOR-uhs”): ancient Egyptian god of the sky; represents qualities such as power and strength

• Osiris (“Ow-SIGH-ris”): ancient Egyptian god of the afterlife; name derived from the word for “the mighty one”

• Ra (“Rah”): ancient Egyptian god of the sun; king of all deities in ancient Egypt

Voting closes on July 5 at 4 p.m. The winning names will be announced on July 7.

Though adorable in appearance — with big ears, eyes and petite frames — sand cats are ferocious animals and keen hunters. They kill venomous snakes in the desert, according to a news release from the zoo.

Native to the deserts of North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and Asia, sand cats are nocturnal and quickly adapt to the extreme hot and cold temperatures of the desert.

Using their keen sense of hearing to detect animals under the sand, sand cats quickly dig to capture their prey.

The sand cat is one of the world's smallest feline species, weighing from four to eight pounds and measuring about 20 inches long. The gestation period is about 60 days. Under human care, a sand cat can live to be as old as 13 years.