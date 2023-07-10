ASHEBORO — The votes are tallied and the sand kittens recently born at the North Carolina Zoo now have names.

The kittens, born May 11, are Amira (an Arabic name meaning princess) and Cleo (for Cleopatra, the iconic Queen of Egypt) for the female kittens, and Jabari (an Arabic name meaning brave or fearless) for the male kitten.

The public was invited to vote in an online poll from a list of names provided by zookeepers. The poll had more than 15,000 responses, according to a news release from the zoo.

The kittens were born to first-time mother Sahara, 3, and father Cosmo, 9. This is the first litter for the sand cat pair.

Cosmo and Sahara were paired as a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Sand Cat Species Survival Plan, which aims to maintain a healthy and genetically diverse population of sand cats to increase their numbers. More than 50 sand cats live at over 20 Association of Zoos institutions.

"Glad to see herding cats is just as difficult for cats as it is the rest of us, and yet first-time mom Sahara is doing a fantastic job with her very fast, very adventurous and sometimes very naughty three kittens," Desert Keeper Eric Mahan said in the release.

Sand cats are native to the deserts of North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and Asia.

Adults weigh between four and eight pounds and measure about 20 inches long. Under human care, a sand cat can live to be 13 years old.