Saturday's COVID-19 update: 31 new deaths statewide; Guilford death toll remains at 180

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,759 new cases as of noon Saturday, for a cumulative total of 206,090 . The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were 34,438 total tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 4.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 104 additional cases reported Saturday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,541 (160 cases per 10,000 residents), with 180 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 8,463 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 171 verified deaths. That's an increase of 71 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 665 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,991 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,916 cases (235 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; Davidson County had 2,743 cases (165 cases per 10,000 residents) and 34 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,992 cases (184 cases per 10,000 residents) and 101 deaths; Randolph County had 2,821 cases (197 cases per 10,000 residents) and 52 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,242 cases (137 cases per 10,000 residents) and 14 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,440 state residents have died. That's 31 more than Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 914 people were hospitalized Friday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 11 more than Thursday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded just more than 7 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. That's 50,584 more than Friday's total. There have been 303,792 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 203,180 as of Saturday, a one-day increase of 851 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
