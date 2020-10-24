Saturday's COVID-19 update: Guilford adds 149 new cases and 3 more deaths

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,584 new cases as of noon Saturday. The cumulative total is 258,292. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 37,914 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 6.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 149 new cases reported Saturday and three new deaths. That brings the case total to 10,970 (204 cases per 10,000 residents), with 205 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of Friday, there have been 10,631 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 194 verified deaths. That's an increase of 119 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 755 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 6,146 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,001 cases (295 cases per 10,000 residents) and 72 deaths; Davidson County had 3,601 cases (215 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; Forsyth County had 8,542 (223 cases per 10,000 residents) and 118 deaths; Randolph County had 3,651 cases (254 cases per 10,000 residents) and 62 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,879 cases (206 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,144 state residents have died. That's 30 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,182 people were hospitalized Friday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's one more than Thursday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 8.47 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. That's 82,929 more cases than Friday's total. There have been 441,644 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 223,393 as of Saturday, a one-day increase of 946 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
