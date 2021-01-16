Saturday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County death toll rises by 7 to 357; state deaths top 8,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States,:

Number of N.C. cases: Saturday's data shows 7,986 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 667,826. There were a total of 60,338 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 11.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 30,594 cases (570 cases per 10,000 residents) and 357 deaths. That's an increase of 491 cases since Friday's report and seven new deaths.

