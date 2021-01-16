Saturday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County death toll rises by 7 to 357; state deaths top 8,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States,:
Number of N.C. cases: Saturday's data shows 7,986 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 667,826. There were a total of 60,338 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 11.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 30,594 cases (570 cases per 10,000 residents) and 357 deaths. That's an increase of 491 cases since Friday's report and seven new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,355 active cases of COVID-19 and 27,595 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 336 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 264 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,174 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 21,904 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County with 12,490 total cases (737 cases per 10,000 residents) and 169 deaths; Davidson County with 11,261 total cases (672 cases per 10,000 residents) and 102 deaths; Forsyth County with 24,699 total cases (646 cases per 10,000 residents) and 248 deaths; Randolph County with 9,890 total cases (688 cases per 10,000 residents) and 153 deaths; and Rockingham County had 5,625 total cases (618 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 8,016 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 83 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,895 people were hospitalized Friday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 21 from Thursday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 23.19 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 227,746 since Thursday. The CDC also reported 3,904 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 387,255. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.