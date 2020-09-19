Saturday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County tops 8,000 cases; death toll remains at 176

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,229 new cases as of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, for a cumulative total of 192,248. There were 14,219 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 4.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 69 additional cases reported Saturday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,064 (151 cases per 10,000 residents), with 176 deaths.