Saturday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County tops 8,000 cases; death toll remains at 176

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,229 new cases as of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, for a cumulative total of 192,248. There were 14,219 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 4.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 69 additional cases reported Saturday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,064 (151 cases per 10,000 residents), with 176 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 8,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 168 verified deaths. That's an increase of 63 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 646 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,680 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,695 cases (222 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Davidson County had 2,575 cases (155 cases per 10,000 residents) and 34 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,786 cases (179 cases per 10,000 residents) and 94 deaths; Randolph County had 2,645 cases (185 cases per 10,000 residents) and 50 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,131 cases (125 cases per 10,000 residents) and 13 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,235 state residents have died. That's 28 more than Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 96% of hospitals reporting, 882 people were hospitalized Friday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 22 fewer than Thursday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded about 6.65 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. That's 43,468 more than Thursday's total. There have been 276,151 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 197,116 as of Friday, a one-day increase of 832 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211.