Saturday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations drop for 11th straight day, fall under 2,500

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Saturday's data shows 4,172 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 791,521. There were a total of 49,425 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 7.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 36,716 cases (684 cases per 10,000 residents) and 453 deaths. That's an increase of 235 cases since Friday's report and 13 new deaths.