Saturday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations drop for 11th straight day, fall under 2,500

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Saturday's data shows 4,172 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 791,521. There were a total of 49,425 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 7.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 36,716 cases (684 cases per 10,000 residents) and 453 deaths. That's an increase of 235 cases since Friday's report and 13 new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 5,741 active cases of COVID-19 and 35,609 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 423 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 158 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,215 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 29,444 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County with 14,458 total cases (853 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths; Davidson County with 13,543 total cases (808 cases per 10,000 residents) and 142 deaths; Forsyth County with 29,068 total cases (760 cases per 10,000 residents) and 291 deaths; Randolph County with 11,985 total cases (834 cases per 10,000 residents) and 190 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,414 total cases (705 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 155 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Saturday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 79% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by March 18.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 9,926 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 85 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 2,468 people were hospitalized Friday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 55 from Thursday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 26.65 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. New cases increased by 130,261 since Friday. The CDC also reported 3,553 new deaths nationally Saturday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 457,762.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.