Saturday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations hit record 3,479 in N.C.; positive tests hit record 15.5%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Saturday's data shows 9,365 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state did not release data on Friday because of the holiday, but information released on Saturday shows a record 9,527 cases were reported to the state that day.

The state's cumulative total now stands at 558,437. There were a total of 57,872 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, a record 15.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 25,445 cases (474 cases per 10,000 residents) and 318 deaths. That's an increase of 945 cases since Thursday's report and six new deaths.

