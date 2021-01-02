Saturday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations hit record 3,479 in N.C.; positive tests hit record 15.5%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Saturday's data shows 9,365 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state did not release data on Friday because of the holiday, but information released on Saturday shows a record 9,527 cases were reported to the state that day.
The state's cumulative total now stands at 558,437. There were a total of 57,872 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, a record 15.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 25,445 cases (474 cases per 10,000 residents) and 318 deaths. That's an increase of 945 cases since Thursday's report and six new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 4,311 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday and 22,179 cumulative cases, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 306 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 229 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,127 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 17,560 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County with 10,797 total cases (637 cases per 10,000 residents) and 117 deaths; Davidson County with 9,077 total cases (542 cases per 10,000 residents) and 86 deaths; Forsyth County with 21,208 total cases (555 cases per 10,000 residents) and 225 deaths; Randolph County with 8,381 total cases (583 cases per 10,000 residents) and 127 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,620 total cases (508 cases per 10,000 residents) and 28 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,892 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 144 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: A record 3,479 people were hospitalized Friday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's seven more than on Thursday, according to the most recent data. It marked the 12th day in a row that daily hospitalizations exceeded 3,000 since first hitting that milestone on Dec. 21.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 19.66 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 230,337 since Wednesday's report. The CDC also reported 3,754 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 341,199. This information is expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.