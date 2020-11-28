Saturday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations in NC climb to record 1,840

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 3,444 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:20 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 357,958. There were a total of 36,423 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 7.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 16,509 cases (307 cases per 10,000 residents) and 239 deaths. That's an increase of 181 cases and no new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 1,209 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday and 14,483 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 225 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 151 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 903 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic begin. The health department said 13,049 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County with 7,097 total cases (419 cases per 10,000 residents) and 97 deaths; Davidson County with 5,238 total cases (313 cases per 10,000 residents) and 51 deaths; Forsyth County with 13,074 total cases (342 cases per 10,000 residents) and 164 deaths; Randolph County with 5,313 total cases (370 cases per 10,000 residents) and 82 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,063 total cases (337 cases per 10,000 residents) and 22 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,219 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of nine from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: A record 1,840 people were hospitalized as of Friday across North Carolina for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 60 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 13 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of about 12:15 p.m. Saturday. New cases increased by more than 176,572 since Friday. The CDC also reported 1,283 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 263,956.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
