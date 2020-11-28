Saturday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations in NC climb to record 1,840

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 3,444 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:20 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 357,958. There were a total of 36,423 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 7.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 16,509 cases (307 cases per 10,000 residents) and 239 deaths. That's an increase of 181 cases and no new deaths from the day before.