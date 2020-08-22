The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,729 new cases as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 153,641. There were 16,919 tests completed on Saturday. Seven percent of tests returned Friday were positive. Over 2.05 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 57 more coronavirus cases reported Saturday and no new deaths. So far in the county, 6,314 residents have become infected, a rate of 118 cases per 10,000 residents, and 163 people have died.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 6,193 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 154 deaths, an increase of 70 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 571 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,657 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 2,838 cases (171 per 10,000 residents) and 44 deaths; in Davidson County, 2,002 cases (120 per 10,000 residents) and 31 deaths; in Forsyth County, 5,790 cases (153 cases per 10,000 residents) and 66 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,307 cases (161 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 679 cases (75 cases per 10,000 residents) and six deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Saturday, 2,521 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. That's 27 more than Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 92% of hospitals reporting, 996 people were hospitalized on Friday because of the coronavirus. That's 19 fewer than Thursday, according to the latest data available. That marks the third time in the past seven days that hospitalizations dropped below 1,000.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 5.55 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 44,864 since Thursday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 173,490 as of Friday, a one-day increase of 1,074 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
