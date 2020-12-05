Saturday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations top 2,000 for fifth day as new cases statewide soar to over 6,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state once again broke the record for reported infections in a single day, with 6,018 new cases on Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 388,552. There were a total of 43,472 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 10.7% were positive, according to the latest data available. The state has been above 10% for the past five days, well above the goal of under 5%.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 17,868 cases (333 cases per 10,000 residents) and 259 deaths. That's an increase of 271 cases and no new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 1,033 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday and 15,487 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 247 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 162 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 959 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic begin. The health department said 14,205 county residents have recovered from the illness.
Support Local Journalism
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County with 7,665 total cases (452 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; Davidson County with 5,773 total cases (344 cases per 10,000 residents) and 55 deaths; Forsyth County with 14,448 total cases (378 cases per 10,000 residents) and 171 deaths; Randolph County with 5,811 total cases (404 cases per 10,000 residents) and 93 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,283 total cases (361 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,516 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 49 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: For the fifth day in a row, hospitalizations topped 2,000. A record 2,171 were hospitalized statewide Friday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 14 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded just over 14 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Friday. New cases increased by 219,187 since Thursday. The CDC also reported 2,861 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 275,386.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.