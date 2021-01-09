Saturday's COVID-19 update: N.C. adds record 11,581 new cases, including 661 in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Saturday's data shows a record 11,581 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 614,355. There were a total of 63,097 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 14.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 28, 076 cases (523 cases per 10,000 residents) and 337 deaths. That's an increase of 661 cases since Friday's report and five new deaths.