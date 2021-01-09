Saturday's COVID-19 update: N.C. adds record 11,581 new cases, including 661 in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Saturday's data shows a record 11,581 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 614,355. There were a total of 63,097 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 14.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 28, 076 cases (523 cases per 10,000 residents) and 337 deaths. That's an increase of 661 cases since Friday's report and five new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 3,527 active cases of COVID-19 and 24,700 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 325 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 251 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,160 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 20,848 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County with 11,675 total cases (689 cases per 10,000 residents) and 124 deaths; Davidson County with 10,187 total cases (608 cases per 10,000 residents) and 88 deaths; Forsyth County with 22,957 total cases (601 cases per 10,000 residents) and 235 deaths; Randolph County with 9,194 total cases (640 cases per 10,000 residents) and 144 deaths; and Rockingham County had 5,088 total cases (559 cases per 10,000 residents) and 31 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 7,328 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 97 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,871 people were hospitalized Friday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 89 from Thursday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 21.53 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 279,401 since Thursday. The CDC also reported 4,180 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 364,029. This information is expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.