Saturday's COVID-19 update: N.C. hospitalizations hit record high 2,577; Guilford County death toll climbs by one to 277

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 6,053 new cases on Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 429,776. There were a total of 43,101 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 11.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 19,848 cases (369 cases per 10,000 residents) and 277 deaths. That's an increase of 253 cases and one new death from the day before.