Saturday's COVID-19 update: N.C. hospitalizations hit record high 2,577; Guilford County death toll climbs by one to 277

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 6,053 new cases on Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 429,776. There were a total of 43,101 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 11.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 19,848 cases (369 cases per 10,000 residents) and 277 deaths. That's an increase of 253 cases and one new death from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 2,069 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday and 17,496 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 268 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 192 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,000 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 15,517 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County with 8,405 total cases (496 cases per 10,000 residents) and 112 deaths; Davidson County with 6,525 total cases (389 cases per 10,000 residents) and 58 deaths; Forsyth County with 16,264 total cases (425 cases per 10,000 residents) and 184 deaths; Randolph County with 6,472 total cases (450 cases per 10,000 residents) and 101 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,619 total cases (398 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,752 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 44 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: For the 12th day in a row, hospitalizations topped 2,000. A record 2,577 were hospitalized statewide Friday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 63 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 15.7 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. New cases increased by 244,011 since Friday. The CDC also reported 3,013 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 294,535.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
