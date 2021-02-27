Saturday's COVID-19 update: New cases and hospitalizations continue to drop locally and across the state

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Saturday's data shows 2,643 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 858,548. There were a total of 41,864 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 5.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 39,769 cases (740 cases per 10,000 residents) and 552 deaths. That's an increase of 70 cases since Friday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,630 active cases of COVID-19 and 38,823 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 518 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 85 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,244 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 36,674 county residents have recovered from the illness.
The FEMA-supported vaccination center will remain open for eight weeks and operate seven days a week. The site will have the capacity to provide up to 3,000 vaccinations per day.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,690 total cases (926 cases per 10,000 residents) and 223 deaths; Davidson County with 14,593 total cases (871 cases per 10,000 residents) and 156 deaths; Forsyth County with 31,739 total cases (830 cases per 10,000 residents) and 345 deaths; Randolph County with 13,176 total cases (917 cases per 10,000 residents) and 200 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,823 total cases (750 cases per 10,000 residents) and 61 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 85 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Saturday, according to Cone's online tracker, four fewer than Friday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,186 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 26 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,414 people were hospitalized Friday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 51 from Thursday, according to the most recent data.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, the most recent data available, 60,651 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 32,270. Statewide, just over 2.1 million doses have been administered through Thursday, according to the latest data available.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 28.28 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. New cases increased by 72,996 from Friday. The CDC also reported 2,115 new deaths nationally Saturday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 508,949.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.