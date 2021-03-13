Saturday's COVID-19 update: No new deaths reported in Guilford; state death toll rises by 28 to 11,691

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: State officials note that Saturday's case and test counts will be lower than they should have been because of a technical issue with data collection. Monday's data will be higher because it will include some data not added to Saturday's report. Saturday's data shows 892 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 882,715. There were a total of 13,324 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 5.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 40,987 cases (763 cases per 10,000 residents) and 564 deaths. That's an increase of 51 cases since Friday's report and no new deaths.