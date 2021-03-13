Saturday's COVID-19 update: No new deaths reported in Guilford; state death toll rises by 28 to 11,691

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: State officials note that Saturday's case and test counts will be lower than they should have been because of a technical issue with data collection. Monday's data will be higher because it will include some data not added to Saturday's report. Saturday's data shows 892 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 882,715. There were a total of 13,324 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 5.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 40,987 cases (763 cases per 10,000 residents) and 564 deaths. That's an increase of 51 cases since Friday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,038 active cases of COVID-19 and 39,863 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 525 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 57 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,249 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 38,299 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,144 total cases (952 cases per 10,000 residents) and 233 deaths; Davidson County with 14,875 cases (887 cases per 10,000 residents) and 177 deaths; Forsyth County with 32,522 total cases (851 cases per 10,000 residents) and 357 deaths; Randolph County with 13,725 total cases (955 cases per 10,000 residents) and 207 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,943 total cases (763 cases per 10,000 residents) and 61 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Saturday, the same as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,691 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 28 from Friday's report.
Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.
Some sites offer testing on an almost daily basis. Others offer testing on a temporary basis. Check back for updated clinic sites.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,028 people were hospitalized Friday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's nine fewer than on Thursday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 88,724 first doses and 50,208 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 3.16 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 29.11 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 60,678 from Thursday. The CDC also reported 1,572 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 529,301.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.