Saturday's COVID-19 update: Number of new cases drops after two record-setting days

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,102 new cases as of 10:35 a.m. Saturday. The cumulative total is 243,725. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 38,152 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 6.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 71 new cases reported Saturday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 10,357 (193 cases per 10,000 residents), with 192 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 10,064 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 187 verified deaths. That's an increase of 78 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 737 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,846 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,757 cases (281 cases per 10,000 residents) and 59 deaths; Davidson County had 3,404 cases (203 cases per 10,000 residents) and 42 deaths; Forsyth County had 8,049 (211 cases per 10,000 residents) and 111 deaths; Randolph County had 3,443 cases (240 cases per 10,000 residents) and 57 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,690 cases (186 cases per 10,000 residents) and 17 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,929 state residents have died. That's 19 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,140 people were hospitalized Friday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's eight fewer than Thursday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 8.02 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. That's 70,078 more cases than Friday's total. There have been 387,022 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 217,918 as of Saturday, a one-day increase of 1,001 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.