Saturday's COVID-19 update: Number of state's positive tests remains below 6%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an afternoon update from the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,202 new cases as of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, for a cumulative total of 216,886. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 31,442 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 5.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 119 additional cases reported Saturday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 9,038 (169 cases per 10,000 residents), with 187 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 8,896 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 180 verified deaths. That's an increase of 43 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 691 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,270 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,117 cases (247 cases per 10,000 residents) and 56 deaths; Davidson County had 2,958 cases (178 cases per 10,000 residents) and 38 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,293 cases (192 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; Randolph County had 2,983 cases (208 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,390 cases (153 cases per 10,000 residents) and 14 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,629 state residents have died. That's 21 more than Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 921 people were hospitalized Friday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's the same as on Thursday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 7.31 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. That's 50,160 more cases than Friday's total. There have been 301,539 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 208,118 as of Saturday, a one-day increase of 816 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
