Saturday's COVID-19 update: State adds more than 6,100 new cases; positive tests at 11.3%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 6,164 new cases on Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 472,268. There were a total of 61,596 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 11.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 21,642 cases (403 cases per 10,000 residents) and 293 deaths. That's an increase of 222 cases and two new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 3,226 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday and 19,583 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 278 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 201 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,063 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 16,077 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County with 9,160 total cases (540 cases per 10,000 residents) and 114 deaths; Davidson County with 7,386 total cases (441 cases per 10,000 residents) and 71 deaths; Forsyth County with 18,087 total cases (473 cases per 10,000 residents) and 197 deaths; Randolph County with 7,092 total cases (494 cases per 10,000 residents) and 108 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,959 total cases (435 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,184 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 59 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the 19th day in a row, with 2,846 people hospitalized statewide Friday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 18 from the previous day, which was updated in state data to 2,864.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 17.4 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. New cases increased by 403,359 since Friday's report. The CDC also reported 2,756 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 312,636.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
