The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,585 new cases as of noon Saturday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 165,076. That marked the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began and only the third time more than 2,000 new cases were reported in a day this month. There were 18,647 tests completed on Saturday. On Friday, 8.4% of tests returned were positive, the highest percentage this month. Over 2.2 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 135 more coronavirus cases reported Saturday and no new deaths. So far in the county, 6,771 residents have become infected, a rate of 127 cases per 10,000 residents, and 170 people have died.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 6,527 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 159 deaths, an increase of 24 cases and three new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 592 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,833 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 3,076 cases (185 per 10,000 residents) and 46 deaths; in Davidson County, 2,145 cases (129 per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; in Forsyth County, 6,119 cases (161 cases per 10,000 residents) and 74 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,400 cases (167 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 795 cases (88 cases per 10,000 residents) and eight deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Saturday, 2,683 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. That's 31 more than Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 90% of hospitals reporting, 965 people were hospitalized on Friday because of the coronavirus. That's five fewer than Thursday, according to the latest data available.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 5.9 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. There have been 291,985 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 181,143 as of Saturday, a one-day increase of 2,145 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
