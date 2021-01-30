Saturday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations and positive tests continue to drop, but deaths on the rise

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Saturday's data shows 6,168 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 752,627. There were a total of 56,561 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 8.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 34,765 cases (647 cases per 10,000 residents) and 407 deaths. That's an increase of 331 cases since Friday's report and six new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,174 active cases of COVID-19 and 32,242 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 374 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 186 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,187 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 26,693 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County with 13,678 total cases (807 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths; Davidson County with 12,891 total cases (769 cases per 10,000 residents) and 127 deaths; Forsyth County with 27,624 total cases (723 cases per 10,000 residents) and 277 deaths; Randolph County with 11,374 total cases (792 cases per 10,000 residents) and 179 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,204 total cases (682 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 188 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Saturday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 80% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by March 2.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 9,287 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 130 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 2,883 people were hospitalized Friday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 165 from Thursday, according to the most recent data. It's the first time hospitalizations have dropped below 3,000 in at least a month.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 25.61 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 158,598 since Thursday. The CDC also reported 3,993 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 431,619. This information is expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.