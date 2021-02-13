 Skip to main content
Saturday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations continue to drop. Guilford County hits 501 deaths.
Saturday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations continue to drop. Guilford County hits 501 deaths.

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Saturday's data shows 4,130 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 818,724. There were a total of 48,977 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 6.5% were positive, according to the latest data available. 

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 38,006 cases (708 cases per 10,000 residents) and 501 deaths. That's an increase of 200 cases since Friday's report and 12 new deaths. 

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 4,443 active cases of COVID-19 and 37,183 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 464 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 118 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,223 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 32,275 county residents have recovered from the illness. 

In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County with 14,947 total cases (882 cases per 10,000 residents) and 203 deaths; Davidson County with 14,008 total cases (836 cases per 10,000 residents) and 147 deaths; Forsyth County with 30,298 total cases (793 cases per 10,000 residents) and 317 deaths; Randolph County with 12,461 total cases (867 cases per 10,000 residents) and 193 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,569 total cases (722 cases per 10,000 residents) and 55 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 130 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Saturday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects it likely won't exceed its adult acute care capacity in the next 120 days.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,453 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 77 from Friday's report. 

N.C. hospitalizations: 2,101 people were hospitalized Friday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 50 from Thursday, according to the most recent data.  

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 27.22 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 102,004 since Thursday. The CDC also reported 3,589 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 473,699. 

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

