Saturday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations continue to drop. Guilford County hits 501 deaths.

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Saturday's data shows 4,130 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 818,724. There were a total of 48,977 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 6.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 38,006 cases (708 cases per 10,000 residents) and 501 deaths. That's an increase of 200 cases since Friday's report and 12 new deaths.