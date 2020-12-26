Saturday's COVID-19 update: Statewide hospitalizations remain over 3,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: The state did not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday and Friday because of the holiday. Updated data posted Saturday shows 7,703 cases reported on Thursday, 6,345 on Friday and 5,371 on Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 513,930. There were a total of 47,024 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 10.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 23,482 cases (437 cases per 10,000 residents) and 308 deaths. That's an increase of 801 cases and three new deaths from the last state update on Wednesday.