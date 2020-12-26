Saturday's COVID-19 update: Statewide hospitalizations remain over 3,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state did not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday and Friday because of the holiday. Updated data posted Saturday shows 7,703 cases reported on Thursday, 6,345 on Friday and 5,371 on Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 513,930. There were a total of 47,024 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 10.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 23,482 cases (437 cases per 10,000 residents) and 308 deaths. That's an increase of 801 cases and three new deaths from the last state update on Wednesday.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 3,769 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening and 20,983 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 290 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 205 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,091 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 16,922 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County with 10,011 total cases (591 cases per 10,000 residents) and 116 deaths; Davidson County with 8,193 total cases (489 cases per 10,000 residents) and 77 deaths; Forsyth County with 19,697 total cases (515 cases per 10,000 residents) and 213 deaths; Randolph County with 7,666 total cases (534 cases per 10,000 residents) and 117 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,276 total cases (470 cases per 10,000 residents) and 25 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,526 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 161 from what was last reported by the state on Wednesday, before the holiday break.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations remained above 3,000 with 3,023 hospitalized on Friday, according to state health data based on reports from 91% of the state's hospitals. The state didn't report data on Thursday and Friday because of the holiday, but some information that would have been reported on those days is included in Saturday's update. Hospitalizations reached a record 3,098 on Wednesday before dropping to 3,060 on Thursday and 3,023 on Friday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 18.7 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. New cases increased by 146,512 since Friday's report. The CDC also reported 1,692 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 329,592.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.