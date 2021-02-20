Saturday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, number of positive tests hovers just under 6% as hospitalizations continue to decline

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 3,446 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 840,096. However, DHHS noted that 685 of the "new" cases are actually from tests performed at a testing site at UNC Health Southeastern Hospital since Dec. 30 that had not been previously reported to the state. There were a total of 39,841 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 5.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 38,935 cases (725 cases per 10,000 residents) and 537 deaths. That's an increase of 87 cases since Friday's report and no new deaths.