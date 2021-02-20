Saturday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, number of positive tests hovers just under 6% as hospitalizations continue to decline

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 3,446 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 840,096. However, DHHS noted that 685 of the "new" cases are actually from tests performed at a testing site at UNC Health Southeastern Hospital since Dec. 30 that had not been previously reported to the state. There were a total of 39,841 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 5.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Saturday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 38,935 cases (725 cases per 10,000 residents) and 537 deaths. That's an increase of 87 cases since Friday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,505 active cases of COVID-19 and 38,130 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 506 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 113 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,234 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 35,118 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,331 total cases (904 cases per 10,000 residents) and 217 deaths; Davidson County with 14,359 total cases (857 cases per 10,000 residents) and 149 deaths; Forsyth County with 31,064 total cases (813 cases per 10,000 residents) and 337 deaths; Randolph County with 12,821 total cases (892 cases per 10,000 residents) and 196 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,689 total cases (735 cases per 10,000 residents) and 59 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 110 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Saturday, according to Cone's online tracker, five fewer than Friday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,896 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 76 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,708 people were hospitalized Friday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 72 from Thursday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 27.73 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 67,437 from Thursday. The CDC also reported 2,356 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 491,455. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.