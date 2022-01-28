 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's free N95 mask distribution by Guilford County health department moved to Monday due to weather concerns
Free COVID at-home tests? Free N95 masks? Here's the latest on the Biden administration's efforts to quell the threat of COVID-19.

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Division of Public Health has moved Saturday's free N95 respirator mask distribution to Monday due to inclement weather expected this weekend.

The drive-thru event will now be from 2-7 p.m. Monday at the Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in the parking lot on the corner of W. Gate City and Coliseum Blvds. Signs will direct vehicles at the site, according to a release from the county.

Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each household is limited to one box of N95 respirator masks. Each box contains 20 N95 masks.

The program comes following the recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says a well-fitting, NIOSH-approved respirator (including N95s) offers the highest level of protection against the COVID-19 virus. A respirator mask has better filtration, and if worn properly and consistently, can provide a higher level of protection than a cloth or procedural mask, according to the CDC.

