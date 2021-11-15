SBI looking into death of an inmate at the Guilford County jail earlier this month, at the sheriff's request

GREENSBORO — The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate early this month at the Guilford County jail in Greensboro, according to a release sent Monday from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Tyquan Equality Easton died at the jail on Nov. 1 and his family was notified the next day, according to the release. It's unclear why the release was sent two weeks after Easton's family was notified and a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office could not be reached immediately for comment.

WGHP-FOX8 reported that Easton was 29 and had been in custody for more than two weeks on a $500 bond after being accused of crashing into a patrol vehicle.

On Nov. 1, in compliance with state law, the sheriff’s office reported the death to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and is cooperating with that agency’s chief jail inspector, according to the release.