'Scott Fest,' a memorial concert benefit, to honor local musician who fatally overdosed

Despite obvious financial struggles, Blocker said it really didn't click right away that Johnson was facing a serious addiction, "because he seemed to be just on the bright side of everything."

Last fall, Johnson came to a point where he realized he needed to get clean. He moved to Asheville to live with a close friend who helped him get a job as an electrician's apprentice. He was sober. Blocker, who had moved to Michigan at the start of the pandemic, would hear from Johnson occasionally and got the feeling he was doing well.

Blocker said he does remember a time when Johnson called him and told him he'd been "thinking about it all the time."

"He was referring to heroin," Blocker said. "It should have been a red flag."

Blocker said he wishes he would have been more open in discussing Johnson's opioid use with him, but when it comes to talking about hard drug use, "people just shut down."

People will praise those for their recovery, Blocker said, but no one offers the same positive support when it comes to the uncomfortable conversations about relapse.

"It's terrible we're not more open about it," he said. "A lot can be solved if we're talking."