'Scott Fest,' a memorial concert benefit, to honor local musician who fatally overdosed

GREENSBORO — After a local musician fatally overdosed earlier this year, friends are coming together to not only memorialize a life lost, but to try and prevent future overdose deaths.
On June 27 at LeBauer Park, bands that Scott Isaac Johnson worked with or was a part of will play at Scott Fest, a memorial concert benefit. Johnson died in February from an overdose in Asheville.
Johnson, 29, grew up in Greensboro, where he graduated from Grimsley High School and took drum set lessons at the Music Barn. Music lessons are how he and Joe Blocker linked up and became friends as teenagers, bonding over their shared interest in non-western percussion.
Blocker remembers his music teacher bragging to him about Johnson's talent, praising his drum skills.
"He would say, 'I don’t have anything left to teach this guy,'" Blocker said. "Scott was about to go to Berklee. He said they weren't going to know what to teach him."
And that was true, Blocker said. After high school, Johnson went away to Berklee College of Music in Boston for a little while, but returned to Greensboro about two years later.
Over the years, Johnson played in different bands and collaborated with local musicians. His friends knew him as a go-with-the-flow kind of guy — the "catalyst" in social situations, always bringing everyone together to play music and have a good time.
The drug use seemed to come on slowly, Blocker said.
"Everyone, especially in that crowd, was a heavy drinker and smoked lots of pot," Blocker said. "That was just the crowd."
However it happened, Blocker said Johnson got mixed in with different "uppers," like Adderall and cocaine. That morphed into him doing speedballs, a combination of cocaine and heroin.
To Blocker and other friends, it seemed like Johnson wanted to have a good time and experiment, to see what kind of music he would make while high. Johnson didn't appeared to his friends to be struggling the way some substance users do.
"But I'm sure that's the case with a lot of people," Blocker said.
Georgia Frierson, one of Johnson's friends, said when it came to his substance use, he seemed to be living somewhat of a secret life.
"I think everybody knew about it when it was drugs that everyone was using," Frierson said. "Once it became a heroin problem, I think fewer of us really knew what was going on."
His friends think it was about the time that the COVID-19 pandemic began that Johnson really began to spiral into his opioid use disorder.
It's a trend that has become all too familiar the past year, with isolation fueling an increase in fatal overdoses. So far in 2021, Guilford County EMS has 481 total overdose patients, on track to beat the 2020 record high of 1,059 patients.
Despite obvious financial struggles, Blocker said it really didn't click right away that Johnson was facing a serious addiction, "because he seemed to be just on the bright side of everything."
Last fall, Johnson came to a point where he realized he needed to get clean. He moved to Asheville to live with a close friend who helped him get a job as an electrician's apprentice. He was sober. Blocker, who had moved to Michigan at the start of the pandemic, would hear from Johnson occasionally and got the feeling he was doing well.
Blocker said he does remember a time when Johnson called him and told him he'd been "thinking about it all the time."
"He was referring to heroin," Blocker said. "It should have been a red flag."
Blocker said he wishes he would have been more open in discussing Johnson's opioid use with him, but when it comes to talking about hard drug use, "people just shut down."
People will praise those for their recovery, Blocker said, but no one offers the same positive support when it comes to the uncomfortable conversations about relapse.
"It's terrible we're not more open about it," he said. "A lot can be solved if we're talking."
A month or two before his overdose, Johnson decided to move out of his friend's house and get his own place. Frierson thinks this is where things went wrong. His plan to get sober involved other people, and while his friends later learned that he might have been living with someone else, they're not sure whether or not that person was also using opioids.
A snowstorm hit Asheville in February, leaving Johnson with time off work. It was during that time that he got his hands on something that was cut with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid often mixed into other drugs without the buyer's knowledge.
Blocker heard the news of his friend's death through other people.
"The person he was apparently living with called EMS after she came home and heard a cassette playing that just kept looping," Blocker said. "He was making these loops and it was just playing over and over and over again."
By the time he was found and EMS arrived, it was too late. Word spread to Johnson's boss, who told the friend Johnson had originally lived with in Asheville. Soon, friends back in Greensboro and around the country began to hear. They took to social media to memorialize Johnson, reflecting on his contributions to the local music scene and his creativity.
"It’s something that takes the wind out of you, even if you’ve lost a lot of people that you know," Frierson said.
And it's something that friends and former bandmates of Johnson are hoping to help put an end to with the help of the memorial concert in June.
Blocker said he, along with others, wanted to find a way to honor Johnson's memory. As they began to do their own research on substance use disorders, a friend stumbled across information about harm reduction — strategies aimed at reducing overdoses and complications from substance use.
They found Guilford County's Solution to the Opioid Problem, a local program designed to address the county’s increase in overdoses and opioid use, and knew GCSTOP was an organization that could have helped Johnson.
"They give out fentanyl test strips," Blocker said. "If we had even known that was a thing, we could have sent them to Scott."
As the group learned about the other harm reduction strategies GCSTOP employs, including a syringe exchange program and free Narcan — an opioid overdose reversal medication — to the community, the organizers of Scott Fest decided that the concert would be a pay-what-you-can style event, with all proceeds going to GCSTOP.
They hope to draw a connection between musician and harm reduction, given the connection that exists between substance use and the music scene, Frierson said.
"How can we get (musicians) to lead the way and lead the conversation about harm reduction?"
Scott Fest is a start, Frierson said.
They see it as a path toward the future, where they hope to create a network of musicians speaking openly about substance use disorders and the benefits of harm reduction.
"And we've got to make sure GCSTOP is known in the community," Blocker said. "They can save lives. Just knowing about them can save lives."
