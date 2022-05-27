Secret list of alleged church abusers names local Southern Baptist ex-pastors

GREENSBORO — A previously secret list kept by Southern Baptist leaders of suspected abusers within the largest gathering of Baptists in the country includes a Guilford County pastor who started a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy seeking spiritual guidance after the death of a friend.

Two more on the list have connections to Guilford County. Among the North Carolina names on the list are former pastors in Rockingham and Alamance counties.

In some cases, it is unclear if all victims attended the same church as the alleged offender or if the abuse was uncovered before any criminal charges. Still, researchers with Guidepost Solutions, the private investigative firm that conducted the sexual abuse study of the group, make the point that abusers were protected while making their congregations vulnerable to exploitation. Some of the names in the database previously appeared on a list compiled by two Texas newspapers.

Concerned Southern Baptists made phone calls, sent emails and appeared at meetings to report child molesters and other abusers who were in the pulpit or employed as church staff for decades, according to the report, only to be met with resistance and outright hostility.

August Boto, the group’s former general counsel, and former SBC spokesperson Roger Oldham, who both retired in 2019, kept the list of abusive ministers that formed the basis of the database. It includes the full name of the alleged abuser and the year reported.

In the Guidepost report, researchers say, “Despite collecting these reports for more than 10 years, there is no indication that (Oldham and Boto) or anyone else, took any action to ensure that the accused ministers were no longer in positions of power at SBC churches.”

As members became more vocal a task force was set up to investigate the allegations. During their investigation, a pastor and his wife came forward to report that a former SBC president had sexually assaulted the wife in 2010.

“It’s not so surprising that it went on, but that it systematically went on with leaders protecting the abusers,” said Bill Leonard, a Baptist historian and the founding dean and professor of emeritus at the Wake Forest University School of Divinity. “I think the document itself is a terrible indictment of Southern Baptist leadership.”

Among those on the list is Todd Turner Brock, now 57, a former pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church in High Point, who was accused of having sex with the 17-year-old boy who had come to him for spiritual guidance after a friend’s death from cancer. When the boy’s mother found out, she went to police and he was later charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, dissemination of obscenity, promoting prostitution of a minor and solicitation of another to commit a felony, according to News & Record reporting at the time.

In 2007, Brock was given a year in prison and served about six months. Brock, now a registered sex offender, had no prior criminal record and had been the church’s pastor for 17 years, police said at the time.

The list also includes Guy Ellis Carr, Jr., 79, once a prominent businessman and deacon at Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point, who was indicted on 32 counts of sex crimes against children in 2008, including statutory rape.

Carr was charged with 13 counts of taking indecent liberties with children, 13 counts of crimes against nature, three counts of first-degree statutory rape and three counts of first-degree sexual offense.

People in High Point who knew Carr were reluctant to talk about the charges against him at the time but they described him as a family man active in the community.

Convicted of charges ranging from 1976 to 1979 in December 2009, he was released in June 2013.

Church members stressed at the time that Carr had no part in the children’s ministry or any role with children at the church.

The results of the study are being likened to the Roman Catholic Church sex abuse scandal that revealed widespread crimes. Unlike parishes in the Catholic Church, Baptist churches choose to be affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention and retain autonomy over hiring pastors. But they also must abide by convention policies and rules.

Most of the local cases in the database are decades old and it appears via church websites that those named are no longer affiliated with those congregations, at least not in leadership roles.

A more recent case in the database involves a former Ruffin pastor and private school principal who pleaded guilty in 2018 to performing sex acts and sending nude pictures to a minor female student who was also a member of his congregation, according to News & Record reporting at the time.

Kevin Scott Heffner, the former pastor of Victory Baptist Church and former principal of the Victory Academy in Ruffin, was sentenced to a minimum 25 years in prison after being found guilty of various sex offense charges.

“What I did is heinous and monstrous, but I didn’t mean to do it,” Heffner said as he read from a handwritten statement. “What I’ve done sickens me. I’m just pleading for mercy.”

Before reading the sentence, the judge told Heffner he found it “baffling” that as a father of children ages 18, 20 and 21, Heffner would have abused another child, knowing “the trauma it would cause.”

Some others on the list were connected to Guilford County simply by their victims.

Thomas Lee Elliott, a Sampson County youth pastor, was arrested in 2010 on his way to meet a detective posing online as an underage girl from Greensboro. Elliott, 51, had spent months communicating online with a girl he met in a chatroom and was arrested when he reached the city, according to police.

He was later convicted of soliciting a child by computer and attempting indecent liberties with a child and given probation.

In Alamance County, church pastor James Preston Tyndall was charged with eight felony convictions with his youngest victim just 7 years old. He is now a registered sex offender.

Tyndall was pastor of Kinnett Memorial Baptist Church in Burlington during the time the girl was assaulted in 1994 and 1995, according to prosecutors at his 2000 trial. Some of the details in the database are different than actual local reporting at the time, such as the age of the youngest victim. The database lists her as 6 and lists his church as being in Danville, Va.

According to News & Record reporting at the time, he and his wife would pick up the girl from the Masonic Home Orphanage on weekends and bring her to the couple’s home. While his wife was away, according to the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office at the time, Tyndall would dress the girl like a woman while he performed sex acts on her. He also had the girl perform sex acts on him while he took pictures.

Tyndall, 70, served 16 years in prison before his release in 2016.

Leonard, the Baptist historian, has been a frequent critic of the conservative-leaning group, which in the past expelled churches from its association for ordaining women ministers or performing gay marriages.

“They wanted to claim this moral high ground,” Leonard said of the group. “The report indicates that they apparently found a way to excuse the behavior in ‘the good old boys’ who were part of their ministerial coalition.”

Leonard says he is surprised with the early response before the group’s upcoming meeting in early June in Anaheim, Calif.

“It appears to me that this report is so devastating that there’s been no effort to try to defend against it or diminish its meaning and I’m very impressed with that,” Leonard said. “I think it is so graphic that the membership and the moral leaders of the denomination, the real moral leaders, have realized how serious this is and it must be dealt with. That’s a much stronger immediate response than I imagined would be possible.

“What remains to be seen is what the messengers to the convention will say and do about it officially by their votes.”

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

