Section of U.S. 29 South in Greensboro to close for roadwork this weekend
GREENSBORO — Part of U.S. 29 southbound is closing at 8 p.m. today to allow crews to mill and resurface the road.

The highway will close between 16th Street and Interstate 40 from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, the N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.

DOT said drivers can detour by taking Interstate 785 South (Exit 135) and continuing to I-40 West (Exit 21) to access U.S. 29 South.

DOT said drivers should slow down when approaching the 16th Street interchange, follow the posted signage and allow extra time for the detour.

