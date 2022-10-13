 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sections of Summit Ave., Yanceyville St. to close for paving work starting Monday

GREENSBORO — As Summit Avenue gets reshaped as part of a streetscape project, sections of the road will have to close next week for paving-related work.

Summit streetscape project

Starting Monday, sections of Summit Avenue will be closed at various times between Murrow Boulevard and Bessemer Avenue, and on Yanceyville Street between Fifth Avenue and East Lindsay Street, the city said in a news release.

Workers will be milling the road surface to prepare it for the final paving. Detour signs will be in place for the closed areas, which will be opened back up as soon as those areas are milled.

The city said access to businesses and residences in the area will not be affected.

Work is expected to be done by Friday.

Find out more about city road closures at www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects.

