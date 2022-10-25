See smoke? It may be Greensboro testing its sewer lines

GREENSBORO — From Wednesday through November 2, workers will conduct sewer line smoke testing in the area of the Westwood neighborhood and Westridge Road, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro.

During testing, nontoxic smoke will be introduced into manholes, eventually flowing into sewer lines. Any open breaks in the city’s sewer collection system as well as improper connections (such as roof downspouts) will be identified by the presence of smoke.

The white or gray smoke is non-staining, has a slight odor and creates no fire hazard. City water and sewer service customers are advised to pour a gallon of water into every sink, tub and floor drain that is not used on a daily basis before the testing begins. This will fill the p-traps (the u-shaped bend in drain pipes) and ultimately prevent smoke from entering into the building.

Dates and times for the testing may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.