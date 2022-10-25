 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See smoke? It may be the Greensboro testing its sewer lines

NB_18 Smoke Test Map (002).jpg
Courtesy of city of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — From Wednesday through November 2, workers will conduct sewer line smoke testing in the area of the Westwood neighborhood and Westridge Road, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro.

During testing, nontoxic smoke will be introduced into manholes, eventually flowing into sewer lines. Any open breaks in the city’s sewer collection system as well as improper connections (such as roof downspouts) will be identified by the presence of smoke.

The white or gray smoke is non-staining, has a slight odor and creates no fire hazard. City water and sewer service customers are advised to pour a gallon of water into every sink, tub and floor drain that is not used on a daily basis before the testing begins. This will fill the p-traps (the u-shaped bend in drain pipes) and ultimately prevent smoke from entering into the building.

Dates and times for the testing may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

North Carolina students performed the worst they've done in more than 20 years on national tests of reading and math performance — showing how much achievement has declined since the pandemic. Reading and math scores in the state dropped from three years ago for fourth- and eighth-grades on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP. The results released on Monday by the U.S. ...

