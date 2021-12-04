Local nonprofit organizations were invited to share their wish lists this holiday season. Their needs range from dance costumes and patio furniture to kitten food and washing machines. Most organizations welcome gift cards and financial donations.

A Legacy of Hope

What we do: Provide basic necessities to the low-income and homeless population in Guilford County.

Wish list: Backpacks, school supplies, travel size toiletry items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouth wash, soap, shampoo, comb, hand sanitizer, razors and shaving cream) blankets, pillows, coats for kids, women/men/children’s socks, women feminine products, cleaning supplies, granola bars and grocery store gift cards.

To donate: Cashapp: $ALegacyofHope, PayPal: PayPal.me/ALegacyofHopeInc or via website: www.alegacyofhope.org.

A Simple Gesture

What we do: Collect bags of nonperishable foods each month from donors’ front porches and deliver these to local food pantries. Also, recover prepared foods from local events and businesses and deliver these to nonprofits serving meals to those in need.

Wish list: New foil pans and lids of all sizes; gift cards for Office Depot, Walmart or Visa; small envelope printer; financial gifts.

To donate: Visit https://asimplegesturegso.org/donate or email asimplegesturegso@gmail.com.

arcBARKS Dog Treat Company

What we do: All natural dog treat company, started by The Arc of Greensboro in 2011 to provide job training and enrichment to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Wish list: Empty gift baskets, shipping tape, bubble wrap, portable device charger and quart-size storage bags.

To donate: Cash/check donations, stop by the bakery at 2823-C Spring Garden St. in Greensboro to make a donation and shop or visit www.arcbarks.com.

AuthoraCare Collective

What we do: Provide patient care, counseling support and education to children and adults impacted by serious illness, loss and change.

Wish list: Monetary donation to AuthoraCare’s Holiday Cheer Fund or purchase small-denomination gift cards for fast food restaurants or stores like Walmart, Target and Food Lion.

To donate: Mail to AuthoraCare’s Holiday Cheer Fund, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. 336-544-2274 or cathy.lohr@authoracare.org.

BackPack Beginnings

What we do: Provide tangible basic needs to local families.

Wish list: Peanut butter, squeeze jelly, shampoo, laundry detergent, size 5 diapers, baby toiletries, new or gently used children’s novels, new or gently used stuffed animals, new or gently used boys hoodies and joggers sizes 4T-8 and gently used plastic grocery bags.

To donate: Visit www.backpackbeginnings.org/donate. For information about drop off times and locations, visit www.backpackbeginnings.org/contact.

Black Child Development Institute

What we do: Improve and protect the quality of life of children, youth and families in the Greensboro community through advocacy and education.

Wish list: Sponsors, overstock items, food to fill the on-site new pantry, gift cards, small wrapped gifts, denim items, coats, jackets, T-shirts, hats and gloves, socks, toys, toiletry items, snacks, bottled water, 100% juice, monetary donations.

To donate: Call 704-293-2217 or visit https://blackchilddevelopment.org.

Bold 2 B U Community

What we do: Shop for and deliver groceries to senior citizens, deliver 50 holiday meals every December, host back-to-school community cookout for college students, travel to other cities and states to assist nonprofits.

Wish list: New or gently used box truck, commercial van or pickup.

To donate: 336-638-1811 or on Facebook: @BOLD2BUCOMMUNITY.

Books for Birthdays

What we do: Give new and personalized books to children in foster care for their birthdays.

Wish list: Cash donations or Amazon gift cards.

To donate: Books for Birthdays, 1589 Skeet Club Road, Suite 102-303, High Point, NC 27265. Also, www.booksforbirthdaysinc.org, info@booksforbirthdaysinc.org, 704-277-3997.

Breakfast 4 Our Friends/Tiny House Community Development

What we do: Work to develop tiny house communities throughout North Carolina.

Wish list: Gifts cards or monetary donations for the following for breakfast — Walmart, Food Lion, Aldi’s, Triad Meat; and for the office — Home Depot, Office Depot/Staples, Lowe’s Home Improvement.

To donate: Tiny House Community Development, PO Box 20691, Greensboro, NC 27420. 336-897-1001 or www.tinyhousesgreensboro.com.

Camp Carefree

What we do: Free, one-week camping experience for kids ages 6 to 16 with chronic illnesses, including cancer, spina bifida, epilepsy and more. Also offer camps for well siblings of ill children and a week for children with a sick parent.

Wish list: Ping pong balls, games (card/board/etc.), gift cards (Walmart, Target, Michaels), golf cart, commercial pots/pans, cleaning supplies/wipes

To donate: Visit www.campcarefree.org/help.

Chase’s Chance

What we do: Meet the basic needs of local and international youth so that they feel empowered to meet their goals.

Wish list: Gift cards to restaurants, gas cards, Target, Walmart. Will be surprise gifts to teachers during the holidays.

To donate: Cash app, $ChasesChance2013; mail donations to Chase’s Chance, P.O. Box 16152, High Point, NC 27261; PayPal, chaseschance13@gmail.com; www.chaseschanceinc.org.

CODA Connections

What we do: Connect deaf families and children to resources servicing deaf families and children of deaf adults.

Wish list: Monetary donations, gift cards, children’s jackets, toiletries, cleaning supplies, socks, hygiene products.

To donate: Mail to CODA Connections, P.O. Box 1556, Greensboro, NC 27402; CashApp, $CODAConnectionsINC; PayPal, PayPal.Me/codaconnectionsinc. www.codaconnectionsinc.org.

Community Housing Solutions

What we do: Provide critical home repairs and accessibility modifications to make homes warmer, drier and safer for Guilford County neighbors in need.

Wish list: Gift cards to Home Depot, Lowes and Sherwin-Williams. Also, utility knives, paint brushes, tape measurers, speed squares, heavy-duty circular saw, 6’ levels, small shop vacuum, knee pads, tools — new or used.

To donate: Cheryl Brandberg, 336-553-2721 or cbrandberg@chshousing.org. https://secure.chshousing.org/np/clients/chshousing/donation.jsp.

Creative Aging Network-NC

What we do: Provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The Creative Aging Network-NC campus in Greensboro serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration and education.

Wish list: Pine cones for craft projects, garden tools including gloves, shovels, rakes, loppers and pruners, paint (any type) and brushes, faucet for a laundry sink, Cricut Maker 3, Cricut Easy Press 2.

To donate: Drop off items at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. The network is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Items may be left under the carport after hours. 336-303-9963 or lia@can-nc.org.

Dance Project

What we do: Building a stronger community through dance through its school, the NC Dance Festival and community programs.

Wish list: Student scholarships, new costumes, educational opportunities like master classes and intensives, new studio technology and more, as part of their One Step Closer campaign, which funds specific needs and programs to make dance more accessible to a wider community.

To donate: Visit danceproject.org/onestepcloser or send financial donation to 200 N. Davie St. #7, Greensboro, NC 27401.

Docare Foundation

What we do: Work to end hunger, homelessness and alleviate poverty.

Wish list: House or land to shelter homeless people in Greensboro. Also need a motor vehicle to move around and share food through a free mobile eatery.

Empowered Girls of North Carolina

What we do: Provide programs in the area of STEAM, leadership, finance and community service for girls. For 2022 we need funds to support our Teen Table Talk for girls needing guidance stemming from the pandemic.

Wish list: Monetary donations, a donated office space and workshop supplies (journals, pens, folders, ink, flip charts, markers, copy paper).

To donate: Cash App — $EGNC, make checks payable to Empowered Girls of North Carolina and mail to P.O. Box 13914 Greensboro, NC 27415. To donate supplies go to Amazon Smile wish list using this link: http://a.co/66q1jF5.

Family Service of the Piedmont

What we do: Help children and families deal with domestic violence, improve their mental health, overcome child abuse and find financial stability.

Wish list: Safety gates, new baby and toddler clothing and shoes, umbrella strollers, backpacks, diapers, household cleaning supplies, new pillows, new twin sheet sets and comforters, grocery and pharmacy gift cards, new car and booster seats, new children’s books, diaper bags, baby wipes, potty chairs, family board games and local bus passes.

To donate: Drop off at 315 E. Washington St. in Greensboro, 1401 Long St. in High Point or 902 Bonner St. in Jamestown, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., weekdays.

Family Support Network of Central Carolina

What we do: Provide support, education and caring connections to those who have a child with special needs or who experience a stay in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Wish list: Monetary donations, be selected on Amazon Smile, hosts for Books for Babies Program, purchase items on Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/2p8c8f89.

To donate: Email katy@fsncc.org.

Friends of Guilford County Animal Shelter

What we do: Enhance the animals’ well-being while at the shelter with enrichment items and programs to help the animals’ overall welfare while there.

Wish list: Monetary donations.

To donate: Visit friendsofguilfordcountyanimalshelter.com.

Gate City 180

What we do: Serve the underserved with everyday essentials that most take for granted.

Wish list: Men and women’s deodorants, toothpaste and toothbrushes. Socks, razors, clothes and shoes.

To donate: 336-690-1004 or Cash app, $gatecity180.

Good Human Foundation

What we do: Find the areas in the community that require an immediate response for help and respond with action.

Wish list: Help and/or funds to develop a website, funds to help with a holiday project assisting local families in need.

Greensboro Science Center

What we do: Aquarium, museum, zoo and treetop adventure park.

Wish list: New crayons, washable markers, construction paper, gently used board books with an animal/science/ocean theme. Also, Walmart gift cards and monetary donations are always appreciated.

To donate: Drop off items at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. info@greensboroscience.org.

Guilford Community Care Network

What we do: Provide health and dental care access to eligible uninsured and indigent adults aged 18-64.

Wish list: Financial donations to offset costs of medical and dental care appointments; dental and personal care items, donations for vouchers for patients to purchase fresh and healthy foods from farmers’ markets; gift cards for groceries or transportation vouchers.

To donate: www.guilfordccn.org or PO Box 4031, Greensboro, NC 27404.

Hart-2-Heart Rescue

What we do: Save small, senior dogs from animal shelters and puppy mills, foster them in private homes, provide comprehensive veterinary care and adoption placement.

Wish list: Gift cards to All Pets Considered, Walmart (for medications and supplies), Amazon.

To donate: Check or PayPal donation — www.paypal.me/h2hrescue. Mail to Hart-2-Heart Rescue, P.O. Box 38307, Greensboro, NC 27438. Or drop off at Animal Ark Veterinary Hospital of Brassfield, 3205 Brassfield Road, Greensboro.

Hirsch Wellness Network

What we do: Provide free-of-charge arts and wellness programs for cancer patients in treatment, survivors, caregivers and medical professionals.

Wish list: Four-drawer locking file cabinets, large storage cabinets for art supplies, two comfortable office desk chairs, cases of printing paper — general purpose copy paper, 28# print quality paper, 110# card stock, small printer, journals for writing classes.

To donate: Donations may be delivered to the Hirsch studio at: 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, Suite 130, Greensboro, NC 27405. 336-209-0259.

I Am A Queen

What we do: Youth development nonprofit for girls ages 10-18 in Greensboro and High Point.

Wish list: Inspirational journals, backpacks, Walmart gift cards (to pay for snacks and beverages), feminine products, bras, tablets/laptops, purses.

To donate: Visit www.iamaqueen.org.

Jalloh’s Upright Services of North Carolina

What we do: Serve low-income immigrants and refugees in North Carolina.

Wish list: Everything computer-related, phones, kitchen items, furniture, clothing, shoes and accessories, linens, lamps, heaters, fans, televisions, toys, athletic equipment, vacuums, household appliances, food items, school supplies, working used cars, infant-related items such as diapers and high chairs, gifts cards and financial donations.

Juliet’s House Animal Rescue

What we do: Promote the humane care and rescue of abandoned animals in Guilford County and surrounding areas.

Kinsley, Me and Company

What we do: Support families with access to community resources, provide baby items to women and children, assist families in finding quality child care programs.

Wish list: Monetary donations, seed money (up to $5,000) to implement parenting programs under the Kinsley Kares initiative. Also, diapers (sizes 1-6), disposable training pants, wipes, formula (Enfamil and Similac), bottle warmers, new clothes for newborn to age 5, Dreft laundry detergent, pacifiers, car seat and stroller, three playpens, bottles, receiving blankets, diaper creams, bouncers, breastfeeding pump, winter coats for ages 3 months to 5 years, hats and gloves, onesies.

LEAF Center

What we do: Adult Day Health Center that supports adults with need for daytime safety, supervision and supportive services.

Wish list: Weatherproof patio furniture (metal or plastic outdoor chairs that don’t fold, glider, patio umbrellas), garden soil for raised beds (100-plus cubic feet), 64-inch Samsung Smart TV Wi-Fi capable, Samsung tablets for activities.

To donate: 336-347-2328 or rpennington@adtsrc.org.

Maggie May Cares Foundation

What we do: Grantmaking organization to support the work of the Life Skills Education Centers, an ancillary human needs-based literacy organization established in 2008 with a focus on at-risk children where daily essential living needs are in a deficit status.

Wish list: Musical instruments or donations for the purchase thereof for this year’s holiday season.

To donate: Drop off items at Maggie May Cares Foundation, 717 Green Valley Road, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27408. Call 704-293-2217 or text 336-701-3036.

Malachi House II

What we do: Nine-month, faith-based residential substance abuse program for men 18 and older.

Wish list: Financial donations, gift cards, men’s clothing donations, men’s toiletries, socks, underwear, men’s winter coats, scarves, hats, gloves, white T-shirts, Bibles, notebooks.

To donate: 336-375-0900, Admin@MalachiHouse2.Org, 3603 Burlington Road, Greensboro, NC 27405.

Music for a Great Space

What we do: Promote chamber music, provide music education for students across Guilford County and present exceptional live music.

Wish list: Financial support.

To donate: MGS offers honor cards, ticket packages and more for holiday gifts. Use Amazon Smile to donate and choose MGS as benefitting nonprofit. Also, www.musicforagreatspace.org/support.

PACE of the Triad

What we do: Provide services for enrolled adults 55 and older including an adult day program and activities, medical care and transportation, rehab therapies and other support.

Wish list: New hats, gloves, scarves, diabetic socks, washcloths, towels, toilet tissue, paper towels, adult coloring books and crafts, pens, grocery store gift cards, batteries, flashlights materials, fabric and yarn and toiletry items (soap, deodorant, lotion, shaving cream, denture cream, toothpaste, combs, etc.) and small holiday decorations.

To donate: Donations accepted weekdays at PACE of the Triad, 1471 E. Cone Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405. 336-550-4054 or www.pacetriad.org.

Peacehaven Community Farm

What we do: Connect people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to the larger community through shared living and the work of a sustainable farm.

Wish list: Gift cards to Office Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s Home Improvement, BJ’s, grocery stores, Tractor Supply. Also, copier paper, printer ink (HP-902, HP-950, HP-951), paper products such as toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissues, kitchen and lawn and garden bags, gallon and sandwich zipper storage bags, dish towels, cloth napkins, ground coffee, coffee pods, sunscreen, bug spray. Special wishes include hybrid vehicle, framing nail gun, Stihl limb cutting chainsaw, 8-foot stepladder, clamps, 100-foot garden hoses, mechanic’s tool chest, muck boots (sizes 6-12), battery-operated blower, leaf rake, lopping shears.

To donate: Call 336-449-9900 or visit www.peacehavenfarm.org.

Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network

What we do: Animal rescue service in Rockingham County.

Wish list: Wet or dry kitten food, Carefresh small pet bedding, shavings for horse stalls, senior horse feed, generator, gift cards for gas or farm stores.

Seji S.O.A.R.S.

What we do: Assist first-time felons with job placement and mentor at-risk males to reduce judicial experiences.

Wish list: Toys and clothing for a family of an incarcerated male, gift cards, laptop.

To donate: Charlotte Green, 336-301-9311, paypal.me/sejisoars, checks, cashapp — $sejisoars, www.sejisoars.org.

TAB Arts Center

What we do: Serve underserved communities and bring quality art programs to the community.

Wish list: Monetary donations, cameras, art supplies (such as paint, brushes, canvas, paper, scissors, glue, etc.), as well as gift certificates, perishable food donations and old laptops and/or computers.

To donate: 336-207-3883 or www.tabartscenter.org.

Tabitha Ministry

What we do: Christian ministry in Summerfield that provides free transitional housing for women seeking to change the course of their lives, such as those transitioning back into society after prison, addiction, homelessness, abusive situations, prostitution, sex-trafficking, or a history of abuse or other forms of trauma.

Wish list: Two washing machines and three clothes dryers.

How to donate: Mail donations to P.O. Box 514, Summerfield, NC 27358 or visit www.tabithaministry.com/donations. Bring donations to Tabitha’s Closet at 4547-B U.S. 220 North, Summerfield.

Teacher Supply Warehouse

What we do: Guilford Education Alliance operates the warehouse to provide classroom supplies to Guilford County Schools educators at no cost.

Wish list: New school supplies such as dry erase markers and erasers, pencils, permanent markers, composition books, Post-it notes, Crayola markers, glue sticks can be donated or ordered through their Amazon wish list and cash donations help them keep shelves stocked with high-demand items. Disinfectant wipes always needed.

To donate: Visit www.GEANC.org.

The Music Academy of North Carolina

What we do: Enable students of all ages, interests, abilities and backgrounds to discover, develop, realize and express their inherent talents.

Wish list: Projector, monitor for the recording studio, gift cards to Office Depot, reams of paper and donations to support Lessons for Life Outreach Program.

To donate: 336-379-8748, Ext. 106, or www.MusicAcademyNC.org.

The Servant Center

What we do: Seek to empower the homeless, disabled and particularly veterans to become independent, contributing members of the community through housing, health care and restorative services.

Wish list: Financial donations, forever postage stamps, gift cards (Walmart, Food Lion, Dollar Tree,) GTA bus passes, twin sheet sets, twin-size blankets, shower shoes (10-15 sizes), heavy-duty shelving, copy paper, laundry pods, laundry baskets.

To donate: Visit www.theservantcenter.org or mail checks to The Servant Center, 1417 Glenwood Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403.

Treasures of Faith

What we do: Advocate, provide services and relief kits for teens/young adults struggling with mental health (especially depression/anxiety).

Wish list: Financial assistance to continue making their “Love in a Box” relief kits, to better provide their services and eventually have an office space or building to facilitate their programs.

To donate: Visit www.treasuresoffaith.org.

TSR Kids

What we do: Support Triad youth, particularly those who have incarcerated parents.

Wish list: Clothes, books and a basketball for an 11-year-old boy.

To donate: Check, cash, gift card or call 336-268-5798 or email tsrkids@gmail.com.

United Love Foundation

What we do: Safe haven to empower and encourage marginalized groups ages 5-18 and their families.

Wish list: Monetary donations, 12-passenger van, clothes and shoes for girls/women, clothes and shoes for boys/men, toys boys/girls ages 5-18, food, Greensboro Transit Authority monthly/weekly cards, gas cards, housing, laptops, gift cards, hygiene products for people 5 and older, school supplies.

To donate: unitedlovefoundation8@gmail.com via Paypal and Zelle.

Wheels4Hope

What we do: Provide affordable and reliable transportation to economically vulnerable families and individuals trying to get back on their feet. Families have to be referred to Wheels4Hope by a partner agency.

Wish list: Used vehicles that can be fixed for families in need of transportation.

To donate: www.wheels4hope.org. In-kind donations can be sent to the Wheels4Hope Triad office, 110 S. Walnut Circle, Greensboro, NC 27409. Office hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. 336-355-9130 or adriane@wheels4hope.org.

WHOA, the Working-class and Houseless Organizing Alliance

What we do: Deliver food, water and essential supplies to people in need. Provide direct aid to assist people with housing, food insecurity, health care and transportation.

Wish list: Gently used coats, blankets, sleeping bags, gloves and hats. Individually wrapped snacks, bar soap, deodorant, razors, face masks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer and hand warmers. Monetary donations are appreciated.

To donate: Patreon: WHOA Greensboro; Cash App: $WHOAGSO; Venmo: WHOA-GSO. Contact: whoagreensboro@gmail.com; linktr.ee/whoagso.

Women’s Information Network

What we do: Help students defray the cost of college expenses such as tuition, books and food. Their 2021 scholarship recipient is Ginia Lawson who is attending Loyola University.

Wish list: Financial donations.

To donate: Visit win-inc.org.

