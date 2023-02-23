GREENSBORO — Deploying self-driving shuttles on city streets is just one of the ways N.C. A&T plans to use research and technology to improve transportation services in the Triad and beyond.

To support that work, federal transportation officials recently announced that A&T will be among the universities to receive millions in funding to improve services in rural areas. The university will collaborate with a handful of other schools to focus on challenges in the southeastern region of the United States.

“Transportation systems are changing” with advances in technology such as 5G and autonomous vehicles, said Ali Karimoddini, an associate professor in the College of Engineering at A&T. “Rural areas are slightly behind.”

As part of the Center for Regional and Rural Connected Communities, A&T will receive a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for up to an additional four years of support, totaling $15 million.

The team’s work is expected to ultimately help residents of rural and underserved communities access opportunities more available to those who live in urban areas, according to Maranda McBride, a professor in the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics at A&T. Karimoddini and McBride will lead the work with the assistance of other researchers on campus.

Tonya Smith-Jackson, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at A&T, said one of the “most significant barriers to inclusion in many states is equitable access to transportation.”

The team’s research will, among other things, seek to incorporate the latest technology into transportation planning and policies.

They will also have the support of Greensboro’s Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn, who has been working directly with A&T on several projects such as the self-driving shuttles.

“We’re really excited about how truly cutting-edge their work is in this area,” she said Wednesday. “I’m a big believer in research. We are really grateful for our ongoing partnership with N.C. A&T and connecting their research to real life.”

Karimoddini said education and workforce development will also be a factor in preparing communities to use newer types of technology.

“We’re well-positioned to address these challenges in North Carolina,” he said. “A&T has become a major player in transportation technology.”

As for the shuttles, Karimoddini expects the pilot program, which is expected to begin later this year, will offer rides from the A&T campus to downtown Greensboro. Each shuttle will have a backup driver if one is needed to ensure the safety of passengers.

Karimoddini said he was eager to see how the self-driving shuttles will be embraced by the campus community. It wasn’t that long ago when A&T partnered with Starship Technologies to roll out the university’s food delivery service through autonomous robots. Students were immediately curious about the robots’ capabilities as they adjusted to crossing paths with the newcomers.

“Now they’re another member of the campus,” Karimoddini said.