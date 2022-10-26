 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Selling the drama: Emergency responders practice 'mass casualty' event in Julian

JULIAN — In case of a "mass casualty" event, area officials want to be prepared. So, on Tuesday, emergency response crews got to experience what one might be like during a training exercise at Piedmont Dragway. The idea of such exercises is to try and simulate the horrors that might happen — right down to the sights, sounds and smells — so that first responders can be better prepared for an actual emergency.

