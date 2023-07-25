Anne Brown crossed and uncrossed her arms as she watched sweat trickle down the faces and necks of a dozen people in line before her.

On Tuesday, Brown was one of more than 25 senior citizens waiting in the heat of the day for something that would give them relief later: free fans.

“If you think to yourself, ‘Who’s going to show up for something like this when it’s so hot out, you’d be surprised,” said Joe Barnes, a vice president at United Way, the responsible charity. “You know there’s a real need when people show up for $25 fans.”

Brown — a lifelong resident of High Point who is currently retired and on disability — is no stranger to problems with air temperature in her home. In the winter, her heater might break down when it’s around 30 degrees; then in the summer, the heat can linger throughout multiple rooms.

“I need a fan to blow the air throughout different rooms,” Brown said. “I don’t want it to stick around in one room.”

The “Fans For Seniors” event, hosted by UnitedWay and Senior Resources of Guilford at West End Ministries, gave out nearly 50 packaged, 20-inch box fans to seniors and disabled citizens in Guilford County. Residents were asked to provide photo ID and documentation proving that they have a disability and are above 60 years old.

It’s UnitedWay and Senior Resources’ fourth giveaway this summer in their 10-year long partnership. One more giveaway may be held in August. Members of the community helped by donating fans to the initiative.

“Many seniors in our community live in homes without sufficient air conditioning, leaving them at risk of heat-related illnesses during the summer months,” wrote Jane Liebscher, president of United Way of Greater High Point in a press release. “We are proud to offer this affordable solution to help them stay cool and healthy.”

Barnes, who led the giveaway by guiding seniors to the tent with fans, directing traffic in the small parking lot, and helping with registration, said that the event is essential for the community.

“Several people have told us that the fan has saved their lives when temperatures get hot like this,” said Barnes.

James Watkins, another High Point resident who had come to get a free fan said that it’s too expensive to get someone to fix existing fans and air conditioning.

“$1,300 is too much,” said Watkins. “Where am I gonna get that money? I’m on disability.”

“You go up to social services, they look at you like you’re crazy,” Brown added. “But as long as the Lord’s on your side, you’ve got nothing to worry about.”

Record-breaking temperatures and untenable living conditions across the country were a hot topic among the seniors in line.

According to data from the National Centers for Environmental Prediction Climate Forecast System, the last two weeks were among the Earth’s hottest on record.

Some seniors in the High Point community and beyond could be made vulnerable to other fatal conditions like heart failure if they don’t have relief from the summer heat.

United Way of Greater High Point is also looking for people to support this initiative by donating box fans. Fans can be dropped off at the United Way office located at 815 Phillips Ave. in High Point or at any of the designated fan drop-off locations throughout the community.

United Way asks that all donated fans be 20-inch box fans, new in the box, and UL-approved. Twenty-five-dollar donations to purchase fans are also being accepted. Donated fans can be dropped off at United Way of Greater High Point. Please call beforehand to schedule a drop-off time. Monetary donations are also accepted ($25 per fan) and can be made at the United Way in High Point or online at www.unitedwayhp.org.